UAE launches initiatives to protect children in family disputes

Psychological support and safe spaces prioritised for children in custody cases
The UAE has launched a series of national initiatives aimed at protecting children during family disputes and improving child custody arrangements, with a focus on their psychological wellbeing and family stability.
The initiatives were announced during a conference organised by the Ministry of Justice’s Judicial Training Institute in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation.
Held under the theme “Protecting and Caring for Children in Custody: A Shared Family and Institutional Responsibility,” the conference brought together judges, legal experts, psychologists and government officials to discuss ways to better protect children following parental separation.
Among the initiatives discussed was the Post-Separation Family Charter, which aims to provide a framework for managing family relationships after parents separate.
The initiative focuses on encouraging cooperation between parents and ensuring that children’s needs remain a priority during custody arrangements.
Participants also highlighted the importance of providing psychological support to children affected by family disputes.
Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said protecting children involves more than ensuring their legal rights.
She explained that children also need emotional support, family stability and a safe environment to grow up in.
Al Suwaidi highlighted the Child Custody Visitation Centre at the General Women’s Union headquarters, established in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
The centre provides a safe environment where children can maintain relationships with their parents while receiving psychological and social support.
It also aims to reduce the impact of family disputes on children and strengthen their sense of security.
Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, said the UAE has developed laws and judicial procedures to protect children’s rights, particularly during family disputes.
He stressed that protecting children requires cooperation between courts, government institutions and organisations responsible for family welfare.
The conference also discussed the role of public prosecution in protecting children from online risks and the importance of early psychological intervention.
Experts examined how digital platforms and the media can contribute to protecting children and raising awareness about their rights.
The conference concluded with recommendations calling for closer cooperation between judicial, police and community organisations.
Participants also recommended improving procedures related to child custody and strengthening awareness programmes for families.
The initiatives aim to ensure that children remain protected and supported throughout family disputes, with their safety and wellbeing placed at the centre of custody decisions.