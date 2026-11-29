Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Southern California, followed by dozens of aftershocks
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Consulate in Los Angeles has urged Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution following an earthquake that struck Los Angeles, warning of the possibility of aftershocks.
In a statement posted on X, the consulate called on UAE citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities and remain vigilant.
Emiratis requiring emergency assistance have been advised to contact the UAE authorities on +971 800 24 or +971 800 44444.
The consulate also urged citizens to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ overseas travel registration service, which facilitates communication with Emiratis abroad and enables authorities to provide assistance during emergencies and crises.
The advisory follows a magnitude 5.0 earthquake that struck off the coast of Southern California at approximately 9.30am local time on Saturday, November 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake’s epicentre was located about six kilometres west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, with tremors felt across much of the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
Dozens of aftershocks followed the initial earthquake. Seismologists at the California Institute of Technology reported at least 40 aftershocks, with further seismic activity expected in the coming days.
A particularly strong aftershock, initially measured at magnitude 4.6, prompted emergency services to launch a second round of infrastructure inspections.
The Los Angeles Fire Department deployed personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations to assess critical infrastructure, buildings and other areas of concern. No significant structural damage or injuries were immediately reported in the city.
The earthquake was also felt at Los Angeles International Airport, where some passengers sought shelter as the terminal buildings shook. Some windows were broken, but airport officials reported no injuries or major damage.
Flight operations continued normally following inspections of the airfield and airport facilities.
Authorities also temporarily closed Manhattan Beach Pier as a precaution, advising residents and visitors to stay away from the structure and comply with closure notices.
California is one of the most seismically active states in the United States, with an extensive network of geological faults that makes earthquakes a regular occurrence.
Among the most destructive earthquakes to strike the Los Angeles region in recent decades was the magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake on January 17, 1994.
According to the USGS, the earthquake caused 33 direct deaths, displaced more than 20,000 people from their homes and resulted in an estimated $20 billion in damage.
California has since continued to strengthen earthquake preparedness, emergency response capabilities and early-warning systems.
The state operates an earthquake early-warning system that uses ground motion sensors to detect seismic activity and can provide residents with seconds of advance notice before shaking reaches their location.
Authorities advise people experiencing an earthquake to drop to the ground, take cover beneath a sturdy table or desk and hold on until the shaking stops.