No injuries or damage reported yet
A earthquake rattled the Southern California coast on Saturday morning as a 5.0 earthquake hit about 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 9.30am PT at a depth of about 7.6 miles, the USGS said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department is now in earthquake mode, it stated on its website; personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations are conducting a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern.
Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, LAFD Earthquake Mode will be complete, it added.
The entire process reportedly takes less than one hour.
There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries.
LAFP also put out simple guidelines for what to do if you are caught in a quake.
It said, if shaking starts: Drop, Cover, Hold On!
Protect your head and neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops.
After surveying your home and/or workplace for earthquake damage and assuring no injuries, check on your pets and at-risk neighbors, especially seniors living alone.