Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Gulf of California off Mexico

Shallow offshore quake triggers aftershock as officials urge vigilance in Sinaloa
A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Gulf of California off western Mexico on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, with the shallow tremor felt in coastal areas but causing no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply
The quake struck at 1:45 p.m. local time (19:45 UTC, 23:45 GST), centered about 75 kilometers (47 miles) south-southwest of El Progreso in Sinaloa state, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS data.
The epicenter lies in a seismically active region along the boundary between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates.
As of early July 1, Mexican authorities and the USGS have confirmed no tsunami threat.
Preliminary assessments indicate light to moderate shaking near the epicentre, with intensities up to V on the Modified Mercalli scale in some offshore and coastal zones.
No casualties or structural collapses have been reported in nearby communities including Los Mochis or Guasave.
The USGS issued a Green Pager alert, signifying low expected impact on population and infrastructure.
Mexico sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where frequent seismic activity occurs due to plate interactions.
This event follows a period of heightened seismic concerns in the Americas, including devastating earthquakes in Venezuela last week that claimed over 1,000 lives, though experts emphasize the events are unrelated.
Local officials in Sinaloa urged residents to remain vigilant for possible aftershocks.
Social media reports from the region described brief but noticeable shaking, with some users sharing videos of minor items falling from shelves.
A follow-up Magnitude 4.9 tremor was noted as a likely aftershock.
Seismologists continue to monitor the area.
Residents in earthquake-prone Mexico are advised to review preparedness measures, including securing furniture and knowing evacuation routes.