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England defeat Mexico 3-2 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Late resistance sees England survive Mexico scare and advance in World Cup

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Mexico fans react after their team lost the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Mexico and England, at a watch party at Ace Mission Studios, in Los Angeles, California, on July 5, 2026.
Mexico fans react after their team lost the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Mexico and England, at a watch party at Ace Mission Studios, in Los Angeles, California, on July 5, 2026.
AFP-ETIENNE LAURENT

England overcame a second-half red card and a fierce comeback from host nation Mexico to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday, booking a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after one of the tournament's most gripping Round of 16 encounters.

The Three Lions appeared to be cruising after racing to a multi-goal lead, but the match turned into a tense battle after England were reduced to 10 men late in the second half.

Mexico capitalised on the numerical advantage, roaring back with two goals and piling relentless pressure on the visitors before England held firm through a nerve-racking finish.

Ten-man England defeated Mexico 3-2 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday after a gripping battle at the Estadio Azteca.

Jude Bellingham scored twice and Harry Kane netted from the penalty spot as England held on grimly to secure a famous victory that sets up a quarter-final against Norway.

The victory sends England into the last eight, where they will face Norway, which earlier stunned five-time champions Brazil with a 2-1 victory to continue its remarkable World Cup run.

England shows resilience

England's performance highlighted both its attacking quality and defensive resolve.

Before the dismissal, Gareth Southgate's side controlled much of the contest with quick passing, clinical finishing and disciplined defending, silencing a partisan crowd of more than 80,000 inside the historic Azteca Stadium.

However, the complexion of the match changed dramatically after England went down a player. Mexico seized the momentum, pressing relentlessly and cutting the deficit before setting up a frantic finale that had England defending desperately in stoppage time.

Despite the late scare, England protected its slim advantage to keep alive hopes of winning its first World Cup since 1966.

Mexico falls just short

Mexico's elimination ended an inspiring tournament on home soil.

Backed by one of the loudest crowds of the World Cup, El Tri refused to surrender after falling behind, mounting an aggressive comeback that nearly forced extra time.

Their spirited finish drew widespread praise despite the defeat, underscoring Mexico's competitiveness throughout a tournament co-hosted with the United States and Canada.

Quarterfinal picture takes shape

England's victory completes another piece of an increasingly intriguing knockout bracket.

Already through to the quarterfinals are:

  • France, after edging Paraguay 1-0.

  • Morocco, following a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada.

  • Norway, which upset Brazil 2-1.

  • England, after surviving Mexico's late rally.

The remaining Round of 16 matches feature heavyweight clashes, including Portugal vs. Spain and United States vs. Belgium, with Argentina and Switzerland also still in contention.

With several traditional powers already eliminated — including Brazil and Germany — the path to the final has become far more open, raising hopes among England supporters that this could finally be the tournament where the Three Lions end six decades of World Cup heartbreak.

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