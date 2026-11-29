Passengers alarmed as tremor rattles Los Angeles International Airport
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abort its landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast. Dramatic footage captures the moment air traffic control instructed the pilots to pull up.
The earthquake struck on Saturday morning, November 28, near Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles. The tremor shook buildings, triggered car alarms and prompted airport safety checks, while several aftershocks followed.
A livestream from LAX captured the Delta aircraft approaching the runway when the control tower instructed the pilots to abandon the landing.
"Delta 1972, go around," the air traffic controller told the crew. "We're having a big earthquake."
The footage shows the camera shaking as the tremor hits, with car alarms audible in the background. The aircraft can then be seen climbing away from the runway to make another approach.
The flight was identified as Delta 1972. Flight-tracking data from FlightAware showed it was delayed by one hour and 13 minutes.
The earthquake prompted safety checks at Los Angeles International Airport, where windows in a terminal were shattered and a ceiling panel was dislodged during an aftershock.
The decision to abort the landing was a precaution while officials assessed runway conditions and airport infrastructure.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News that the decision was appropriate, noting that the flight crew could not know whether the runway had sustained damage until it was inspected.
The tremor also caused concern among passengers and airport staff, with some travellers reporting that they felt the terminal shake.
The earthquake caused alarm among passengers at LAX, with some reporting that they felt the terminal shake as the tremor struck.
Kenna Cramer, a 27-year-old attorney from Maryland who was boarding a flight to Washington, told local media that passengers were frightened.
"There was a minor scream coming from a woman, then everyone calmed down," she said.
Seismologist Lucy Jones, a research associate at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), described the initial tremor as one of the larger earthquakes to hit the Los Angeles area in quite some time.
California is located along the boundary of several tectonic plates, making earthquakes relatively common. The greater Los Angeles area, home to more than 18 million people, has experienced several major earthquakes, including the devastating 1994 Northridge earthquake.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at around 9.30am local time, approximately three miles (5km) southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of about 7.5 miles (12km).
The initial tremor was followed by several aftershocks, rattling windows and alarming residents across the Los Angeles area.
The shaking also affected airport infrastructure. Windows in one of LAX's terminals were shattered, while an aftershock dislodged a ceiling panel.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or major structural damage.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake response procedures, deploying personnel from more than 100 fire stations to assess critical infrastructure by land, air and sea.
After completing its assessment, the department said no significant infrastructure damage or injuries had been reported within the city.
California's Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it was working with local officials to assess the impact of the earthquake and urged residents to prepare for further aftershocks.
The tremor also triggered safety procedures at a Chevron refinery in Southern California, where intermittent flaring sent flames and smoke into the air.
Chevron said the flaring was controlled and did not pose a safety risk to the surrounding community.