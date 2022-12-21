Dubai: Emirates Post Group (EPG) has issued a unified stamp in collaboration with the postal administrations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the GCC’s establishment. A souvenir sheet was also issued bearing the GCC logo, the flags of the GCC countries, and pictures of the late founding fathers.
The issuance of the stamp and souvenir sheet celebrates the positive and friendly relations between the citizens and nations of the Council, upholding the principles and goals of the founding fathers in order to fulfil the aspirations of people in the region. It also emphasises the GCC’s several remarkable achievements, which serves as a unique example of cooperation and coordination and as a driving force behind regional stability and economic success, the group stated.
Long-standing alliance
Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group said: “It is an honour for us to work with the postal administrations within the Gulf Cooperation Council to issue the commemorative postal stamp celebrating the GCC’s 40th anniversary. The stamp highlights the long-standing alliances and brotherhood that bind the people of the Gulf States together. We further hope to accomplish a qualitative shift in the collaboration and integration for achieving the strategic interests of the GCC States and highlight the Council’s remarkable efforts in enhancing cooperation and coordination in all the areas.”
Role model
Alashram added: “This initiative reflects the depth of coordination between the postal administrations of the GCC countries. We are glad to contribute to the growth of such partnerships and use commemorative stamp issuances to highlight the accomplishments of the GCC, which serves as a role model for regional-level cooperation.
Established in 1981 by its founding fathers, the Gulf Cooperate Council aimed to serve as effective mechanism to further collaboration, strengthen ties, and consolidate existing bonds between the Gulf nations. Over the course of more than 40 years, the Council has been essential in maintaining the strategic interests and advancements of the GCC states across various fields, while also strengthening the unity and attainment of common aspirations.