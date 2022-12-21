Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday launched the emirate’s new human resources policy.
Under the new policy, which aims to replace unproductive employees with qualified ones, will recruit 2,417 citizens in 2023. A total of 2,249 have already been employed during the current year.
Those, who already applied for employment through the Sharjah Human Resources Department, do not need to follow up with the department as their job applications are in the phase of implementation.
Three empolyment schemes
Speaking during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and television, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said: “We have three employment schemes, including replacement in government departments, early retirement and replacing unproductive employees with qualified ones.”
“We hope the new jobs will make everyone happy and we promise them good news,” he added.
The employment applications that do not meet the required conditions will not be accepted. These include those submitted by applicants who have another job, a pension salary or those applied by senior citizens.