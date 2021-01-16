Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the world’s safest and most secure countries, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
During this visit to the headquarters of the State Security Department in Dubai on Saturday, Shaikh Mohammed praised the state-of-the-art security facilities in the country and the readiness of security personnel to keep pace with global advancements and deploy the latest technologies in the field.
During his visit Sheikh Moahmmed’s was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and Chairman of Dubai Media Council.
Sheikh Mohammed was received by the Director General of State Security in Dubai Major General Talal Belhoul; Deputy Director General of State Security in Dubai Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi and other senior officials of the Department.
New initiatives
Sheikh Mohammed and the dignitaries accompanying him were briefed on the State Security Department’s achievements and its new initiatives launched as part of integrated nationwide security efforts. Major General Belhoul also briefed Sheikh Mohammed about the Department’s development plans and future projects.
The UAE Vice President expressed his gratitude to all State Security staff saying the leadership has a high level of confidence in their ability to protect the country and the community.