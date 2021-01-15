1 of 12
US President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020.
US President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 14, 2019.
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to US President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India.
US President Donald Trump is seen in front of Mt. Rushmore as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's US Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota.
US President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018.
US President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2019.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, September 25, 2019.
US President Donald Trump arrives to hold an event to announce his nominee of US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020.
US President Donald Trump along with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 15, 2020.
