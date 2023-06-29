Dubai: The Indian government has invited eligible members of its expat community to apply for a fellowship back home.
The Vaishvik Bharatiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Fellowship envisages collaborative research work between scientists of the Indian diaspora and Indian educational institutions, universities and research institutions.
Visiting adjunct faculty
The Scientists on Fellowship would identify an Indian institution for research work and may spend from one to three months in a year as visiting adjunct faculty.
Announced in February this year, the fellowship aims to improve the research ecosystem of India’s higher educational institutions by facilitating academic and research collaborations with the best institutions in the world through mobility of researchers from overseas institutions to India. Scientists, researchers and technologists can conduct research under the VAIBHAV Fellowship.
July 31 deadline
The Indian Ministry of Science and Technology, which called for applications through the Ministry of External Affairs’ Diaspora Engagement Division, said applications would be accepted till July 31.
“A total of 75 fellowships would be awarded each year. This would include International and domestic travel, fellowship grants of $5,000 per month, accommodation and contingencies,” the ministry stated.
Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) are eligible to apply through the website of the Department of Science and Technology (onlinedst).