Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has unveiled a “prestigious assembly” of renowned experts and international speakers who are addressing the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, which begins tomorrow (September 13) at Sharjah Expo Centre.

The two-day Forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.

The featured experts will highlight the strategies and resource management techniques implemented in their respective countries spanning the globe, including the UAE, South Korea, USA, Switzerland, India, Saudi Arabia, and many others.

Climate and justice on one platform

The upcoming two-day forum will host Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, who is the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Food Security Council Chairperson. A prominent leader in the nation’s vigorous efforts to accelerate climate action, enhance biodiversity, and promote food and water security, Almheiri is also a vital member of the National Supreme Committee tasked with overseeing preparations for COP28.

In addition, former US Chief Judge, Frank Caprio, renowned worldwide as ‘The Nicest Judge in the World’, is among the prominent speakers at this year’s forum. While serving as the Chief Judge of the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island for over four decades, he gained worldwide fame through the popular TV show, ‘Caught in Providence,’ which also went viral on social media. His reputation is built upon his support for the most vulnerable in society.

Another stand-out guest at this year’s forum is Canadian-Indian author Robin Sharma, globally renowned as one of the leading experts in leadership and motivation, with book sales topping 20 million copies in over 96 countries, and most notable titles including ‘The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari’ and ‘The 5 AM Club’.

‘Gandhi of grain’

The forum is also set to feature activists on the civil society front, including Dr. Vandana Shiva, an Indian researcher and environmental activist advocating for food sovereignty. She is famous for being ranked as one of the seven most powerful women in the world by Forbes magazine in 2010 and is often referred to as the ‘Gandhi of grain’ and the ‘Rockstar’ in the worldwide battle against genetically-modified seeds.

The forum will be hosting several senior officials and leaders, including Maria Antonia, Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Philippines; and Koh Jean, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government, South Korea.

IGCF will also feature Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, the CEO of the National Center for Cybersecurity, Bahrain with over 20 years of experience, known for his work within the Central Informatics Organisation (CIO) and establishing the IT infrastructure at the Royal Court.

Joining the long list of experts will be Professor Dr Fan Gang, Professor of Economics at Peking University, and President of China Development Institute — one of China’s top 25 national think tanks. He was consecutively listed as one of ‘World’s Top 100 Public Intellectuals’ jointly by Foreign Policy and Prospect in 2005 and 2008, and listed as one of ‘100 Global Thinkers’ by Foreign Policy in 2010.