Sharjah: Habitat School, Al Jurf, Ajman has won the prestigious Sharjah Sustainability Award (SSA), which declared the school as the ‘Best Outstanding School’ in the domain ‘The Green School’.
The awards 10th cycle (2021-22) highlights the importance of developmental sustainability, protecting the wildlife and its biodiversity.
The award ceremony was recently held at Al Qasimia University, Sharjah, where more than 100 schools and universities participated. In the closing ceremony, conducted under the auspices of Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), its chairperson Hana Saif Al Suwaidi handed over the trophy and certificate of appreciation to Bala Reddy Ambati, principal of the school, who was accompanied by students and faculty of the farming department, Prathibha Komath, and head of department of biology, Smitha Krishnakumar.
Sustainable practices
Habitat Schools said the group has over the years invested in green ideas and sustainable practices to showcase model sustainable school communities. “The management of Habitat Schools, chairman Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Rashed al Nuaimi and managing director Shamsu Zaman have invested in and pursued a special vision for Habitat Schools over the years that has resulted in many unique initiatives and achievements like tree-planting campaigns, publication of a ‘Farming Handbook’ and accolades like ‘Grow Your Food Award-2015, Ajman Agricultural Award-2019 and a Guinness World Records title for the largest number of saplings distributed-2019,” the school said in a statement.
Zaman said: “Our continued emphasis on sustainable practices and bringing children closer to the soil is a key strategy in educating the new generation about climate and environmental issues. We are happy that our efforts are being consistently recognised across multiple fora and we are greatly honoured to receive this award.”
He added the award is a continued recognition of the key initiatives of Habitat Schools and an inspiration to do even better. “The sustained work of the farming faculty at school, support staff, and the enthusiasm of the students has contributed greatly to this honour.”