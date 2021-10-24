Fujairah: A five-year-old Arab boy died after being run over in front of his school in Fujairah on Sunday morning.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that the boy died after a run-over accident while crossing the road on his way to his school in the Sukmkum area.
Col Al Dhanhani added that a report was received by the General Command of the Fujairah Police around 7.43am stating that a run-over accident had occurred. Immediately, police and national ambulances moved to the scene of the accident. The child died an hour and a half after the accident .
Col Al Dhanhani said the child crossed the road alone, without any help from an adult. He added that young children must only use pedestrian crossings under the responsibility of their families.
Dropped off by driver
The boy was brought by his driver to the school, who dropped him on the opposite side of his school.
The speed limit of the road on which the boy was run over is 60km/h, said Col Al Dhanhani.
The driver who caused the accident was taken into police custody for further action.