Fujairah: Fujairah civil defence teams haved controlled a fire that broke out in an oil tank belonging to a recycling company in the Thawban area of Fujairah.
The police operation room received a report on Tuesday at 6.06pm stating that there was a fire in one of the oil tanks. Firefighters rushed to the scene.
The teams prevented the fire from spreading to other tanks and continued cooling operations until the risk of another fire had eneded.
Teams from Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence and the Manama Civil Defence Centre of Ajman Civil Defence attended the scene.
No injuries or deaths were recorded.
Forensic experts are investigating the cause.