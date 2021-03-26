Umm Al Quwain: A fire broke out in a factory in Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area in Umm Al Quwain on Friday evening. No injuries were reported.
Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence teams attended to the incident after it was reported at 5.10pm.Forty people were evacuated from the warehouse and adjacent area. The fire was controlled and extinguished before it spread. The site was cooled before being handed over to the competent authorities to complete the necessary procedures.
Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad bin Hamda, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Umm Al Quwain, said firefighters dealt with the incident with great precision and professionalism, and with cooperation of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, Umm Al Quwain Police, Etihad Water & Electricity company and National Ambulance. The incident was supervised by Lt. colonel Ahmad Salem Bin Shagui, Acting Director of the Civil Defense Department, and Major Ahmad Buharoon, Head of the Administration Centre,, Lieutenant Rashid Harb, Officer of the Al Aqran Center.