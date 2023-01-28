Sharjah: The first-ever ‘Family Festival’ organised by Sharjah Asset Management Company has been extended to January 31, it was announced on Saturday.
The event’s organising committee said the decision was taken due to “great public demand” and “immense turnout” by visitors of all ages.
The debut edition of the festival, being held under the slogan ‘Unforgettable Winter Memories’, is taking place at Kshisha Park, with the participation of numerous government agencies and institutions in the emirate of Sharjah. It is organised by Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.
Festive attractions
The festival offers entertainment, educational and art events, food stalls and games for visitors of all ages.
Art and acrobatic shows performed by the roaming band throughout the festival have garnered special interest from festival visitors, organisers said, along with juggling and circus games and interactive shows from 5pm to 10pm.
Government entities taking part include the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority ‘Shurooq’, Sharjah Children’s Centres, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’, Sharjah Police, Civil Defence Authority and Social Services Department.