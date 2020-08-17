Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has announced the extension of the grace period granted to residency violators for another three months, along with fine exemptions.
Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA, said the grace period extension runs from August 18 to November 17 and includes all violators with visas expired before March 1.
The overstay violators will also be expected from all fines provided they leave the country.
Al Rashidi made it clear that the initiative covers all violators of the entry and residency law and affirmed that the violators will not be banned from entering the UAE provided they leave the country.
He emphasized that visa holders wishing to leave the UAE from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah airports must arrive 6 hours before the flight.
Meanwhile, those wishing to leave the country through Dubai Airport must visit the deportation centre at the Civil Aviation Security Centre near Terminal 2 48 hours before the flight.
The Director General revealed that the authority has taken many exceptional measures to streamline the process of leaving the country. The violator will have to complete his procedures in only three steps, including obtaining the passport, buying the ticket, and arriving well before the date of the trip.
An operation room along with a toll free number 800453 were dedicated to respond to all inquiries every day of the week from 8am until 10pm, except on holidays.