Dubai: Members of the public can now directly ask questions to senior government officials in Dubai using social media platform twitter.
The Dubai Media Office on Saturday launched a new initiative #AskDXBOfficial inviting people to ask any questions from senior government officials in Dubai. Responses will be posted on the official platforms of the Dubai Media Office.
Media Office said that Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) would be the first one to answer the questions as part of the new initiative.
Members of the public can send their questions including visa related queries using #AskDXBOfficial hashtag. Even journalists can ask questions using this new social media platform.
“GDMO’s new initiative #AskDXBOfficial invites you to ask any question you have for #Dubai’s senior officials. Responses will be posted on our official platforms. You can address your questions to the Director General of @GDRFADUBAI using the #AskDXBOfficial hashtag,” tweeted Dubai Media Office.