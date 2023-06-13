20230508 trending afternoon
Image Credit: Gulf News

1. UAE extends Emiratisation deadline, to fall after Eid Al Adha

A penalty of Dh42,000 will be applicable for every Emirati not hired within targeted firms

Read more ➜

2. UAE Corporate Tax: How well can free zone businesses keep tracking 'qualifying income'?

Any slips will mean costly 4-year exit from 0% corporate tax on free zone status

Read more ➜

3. Watch: A hidden barbecue gem in the bylanes of Dubai’s Al Quoz

Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant

Read more ➜

4. UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah

Read more ➜

5. Popular Korean drama actress Park Soo Ryun dies at 29

Actress fell down a flight of stairs and was declared brain-dead at the hospital

Read more ➜