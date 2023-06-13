1. UAE extends Emiratisation deadline, to fall after Eid Al Adha
A penalty of Dh42,000 will be applicable for every Emirati not hired within targeted firms
2. UAE Corporate Tax: How well can free zone businesses keep tracking 'qualifying income'?
Any slips will mean costly 4-year exit from 0% corporate tax on free zone status
3. Watch: A hidden barbecue gem in the bylanes of Dubai’s Al Quoz
Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant
4. UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector
The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah
5. Popular Korean drama actress Park Soo Ryun dies at 29
Actress fell down a flight of stairs and was declared brain-dead at the hospital