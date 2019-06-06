A Sudanese protester holds a national flag as he stands on a barricade along a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan June 5, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is following with great concern and deep interest the developments in the brotherly Republic of Sudan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said: “The UAE hopes that wisdom, voice of reason and constructive dialogue would prevail between all Sudanese parties, in a way that guarantees security and stability of Sudan, helps spare its people the scourge of evil, safeguard its gains and ensure its unity.

“The UAE emphasised the importance of resuming talks among various Sudanese forces to realise the aspirations of the brotherly people of Sudan.”