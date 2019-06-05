Call comes after a UN Security Council meeting urging for calm and return to dialogue

In this frame grab from video provided by Sudan TV, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council, TMC, makes a broadcast announcement in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Khartoum: Sudan’s military ruler on Wednesday offered to resume a dialogue on a transition to democracy, one day after he scrapped all agreements with an opposition alliance.

The offer by the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, came as the number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp in Khartoum on Monday rose to 60, according to a medical group linked to the opposition.

In a message for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr broadcast on state television, Burhan paid homage to the uprising that began in December and culminated with the military overthrow and arrest of President Omar al-Bashir in April. He was still ready to hand over power to an elected government, he said.

“We in the military council, extend our hands to negotiations without shackles except the interests of the homeland,” Burhan said.

Burhan had previously announced he was skipping any negotiations with protest groups and said he would organise elections within nine months.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.

Germany and Britain requested the urgent talks amid international alarm over the violence in Khartoum where security forces broke up weeks of protests against military rule.

“We need urgently a return to the negotiating table,” said German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen ahead of the meeting.

“Legitimacy cannot come from the barrel of a gun.”

The German diplomat dismissed a plan by Sudan’s military council to conduct elections within nine months, arguing that conditions were not in place for holding nationwide polls.

“Right now, to call for snap elections is to deny democracy,” Heusgen told reporters.

The military council has ruled the country since the ouster al-Bashir on April 11, following months of protests against his authoritarian rule.

Negotiations between the military rulers and protest leaders broke down over disagreements on whether a planned transitional body would be headed by a civilian or a military figure.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the use of excessive force by Sudan’s security agents and said he was “alarmed” by reports that forces had opened fire inside a hospital.