UAE is confident in the wisdom of the leaderships of both India and Pakistan, says Gargash

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today, Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stressed "the need to use dialogue for maintaining peace, security and stability in the region". Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has said that it is monitoring with concern the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, and is calling for all parties in the conflict to exercise restraint.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today, Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stressed "the need to use dialogue for maintaining peace, security and stability in the region".