File photo: Indian pilgrims wait for transport as they prepare to leave Srinagar, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) on Wednesday advised citizens to postpone travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India and called upon those who are there to follow instructions of local authorities.

In a tweet, MOFAIC stated: "As a result of the current situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation advises citizens to postpone travel to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the time being, and calls upon those who are there to follow the instructions of local authorities."

Kashmir had been hit by a complete security lockdown on Wednesday, and hundreds of migrant workers have begun fleeing the Himalayan region.

New Delhi declared on Wednesday the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the Indian Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.