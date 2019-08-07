Islamabad's move came after India declared the abrogation of provisions of Article 370

File: In this handout picture released by Press Information Department (PID) on August 4, 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) chairs the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad. Image Credit: AFP

Islamabad has expelled the Indian envoy on Wednesday as it downgraded diplomatic with New New Delhi and suspended bilateral trade relations with India, according to media reports from both countries.

The move by Islamabad came after New Delhi declared on Wednesday the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the Indian Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

In a meeting of the National Security Committee, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday also decided to challenge India's decision at the UN Security Council, Pakistan's daily The Dawn reported.

AFP reported that Pakistan on Wednesday expelled the Indian envoy.

Article 370 had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 and 35A collectively defined that the state's residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to the resident of other Indian states.

It had also barred citizens from other states to purchase land or property in Jammu and Kashmir.