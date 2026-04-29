UAE experts discuss decarbonising packaging and circular economy at EEG 2026

In her opening address, Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, co-founder and chairperson of EEG, emphasised that packaging is more than a functional necessity; it is a critical component of global supply chains and environmental stewardship. She also highlighted that Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and carbon foot-printing are essential tools for identifying emissions hotspots, enhancing resource efficiency and ensuring that climate-neutral strategies are measurable and credible. She noted that innovation, digital tools, policy support and cross-sector collaboration are vital to transforming packaging systems into sustainable, climate-resilient and socially responsible models.