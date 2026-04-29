UAE experts discuss decarbonising packaging and circular economy at EEG 2026

The panel explored how innovation can guide meaningful emissions’ reductions
The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) hosted its second panel discussion of 2026, titled “Decarbonising Packaging: Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Carbon Footprint, Innovation and Climate-Neutral Strategies.” The session brought together policymakers, industry leaders, sustainability experts, academicians and youth to examine ways for reducing packaging-related emissions and advancing climate-aligned, circular packaging systems.
The panel explored how life cycle thinking, data-driven assessment and innovation can guide meaningful emissions’ reductions across the full packaging value chain; from material extraction and production to use and end-of-life management.
In her opening address, Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, co-founder and chairperson of EEG, emphasised that packaging is more than a functional necessity; it is a critical component of global supply chains and environmental stewardship. She also highlighted that Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and carbon foot-printing are essential tools for identifying emissions hotspots, enhancing resource efficiency and ensuring that climate-neutral strategies are measurable and credible. She noted that innovation, digital tools, policy support and cross-sector collaboration are vital to transforming packaging systems into sustainable, climate-resilient and socially responsible models.
The event commenced with expert panels featuring Jamila El Mir, Strategy Advisor from Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), Dr. Nika Salvetti, Visiting professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Omar Jaber, Regional Manager Legal and Sustainability Middle East and North Africa at CANPACK Middle East and Deepak Chavan from Napco National.
This expert panel examined the technical, regulatory, market and design dimensions of decarbonising packaging. Panellists explored how LCA-based assessments can support informed decision-making, guide low-carbon material choices and strengthen transparency in sustainability reporting.
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Discussions also focused on innovations in material science, circular design, recycling infrastructure and advanced technologies, including digital carbon accounting tools and supply-chain traceability systems.
Speakers highlighted that while innovation offers significant opportunities, decarbonised packaging also depends on robust waste management systems, investments in recycling capacity, harmonised standards and supportive policy frameworks, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). The credibility of climate-neutral claims, panellists stressed, must be underpinned by measurable reductions, transparent accounting and alignment with international best practices. Panellists also emphasised the importance of collaboration among governments, manufacturers, brands, academia and researchers to scale low-carbon packaging solutions and strengthen regional leadership in sustainability.
An engaging Q&A session followed, enabling participants to interact directly with speakers on implementation challenges, regulatory readiness, innovation pathways and strategies for building climate-neutral packaging portfolios aligned with global standards.
Reflecting on the session, Dr. Habiba said: “Decarbonising packaging is a critical component of climate action and sustainable production. By applying life cycle assessment, fostering innovation and strengthening collaboration across value chains, we can ensure that packaging solutions contribute meaningfully to emissions reduction and long-term environmental resilience. EEG remains committed to advancing informed dialogue and actionable pathways that support climate-neutral strategies.”
The discussion reinforced the importance of data-driven approaches, policy coherence and long-term investment in enabling scalable decarbonisation. Participants agreed that transforming packaging systems is essential not only for emissions reduction but also for enhancing material efficiency, competitiveness and sustainable economic development.