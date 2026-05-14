SABIS: A legacy of educational excellence with an edge for the future

Delivering high quality education that prepares students for success in a changing world
With a long‑standing presence in the United Arab Emirates since 1975 and a global heritage dating back to 1886, SABIS is widely recognized for delivering high‑quality education that prepares students for success in a changing world. Across schools in the UAE and worldwide, the proven SABIS Educational System equips students with the SABIS Edge — a balance of academics, self‑development, and life preparation that fosters independence, responsibility, and adaptability.
For more than 140 years, SABIS schools have delivered strong academic outcomes through a structured system focused on clear objectives, continuous assessment, and accountability. This approach is enhanced by integrated SABIS‑developed technology, including Interactive Smart Boards, computer‑correctable assessments, the SABIS Integrated Learning System (ILS), the SABIS Digital Platform, and SABIS E‑books with tailored AI guidance. Together, these elements support effective instruction, real‑time feedback, and disciplined study habits, enabling students to consistently outperform global averages in international exams (namely AP, IGCSE, and AS/A Levels) and gain admission to leading universities worldwide.
Alongside academics, SABIS schools in the UAE place strong emphasis on self‑development. Through a wide range of activities and clubs, students explore interests in sports, arts, science, and technology, while the SABIS Student Life Organization (SLO) provides structured opportunities to lead initiatives, organise events, and build leadership and teamwork skills. Purpose‑built campuses across the UAE, supported by global programs such as the SABIS Global Sports Tournament, SABIS STEAM Competition, and SABIS STARS, help foster well‑rounded, confident learners.
Life preparation is a core element of the SABIS Edge, particularly relevant in the UAE’s dynamic, globally connected environment. From an early age, students develop independence, responsibility, time‑management, and goal‑setting skills through a structured, performance‑driven approach. Embedded opportunities for leadership, collaboration, and decision‑making help build confidence, resilience, and effective communication, preparing students to thrive at university and beyond.
By integrating academic rigor, technology, self‑development, and life preparation, SABIS equips students in the UAE with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to thrive at university and beyond.
Registration is now open at SABIS schools across the UAE, operating in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain. Learn more at uae.sabis.net.
To explore SABIS international schools in all 21 countries — such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Morocco, Lebanon, the United States, Germany, China, Panama, Brazil, and more — visit network.sabis.net