SABIS: A legacy of educational excellence with an edge for the future

For more than 140 years, SABIS schools have delivered strong academic outcomes through a structured system focused on clear objectives, continuous assessment, and accountability. This approach is enhanced by integrated SABIS‑developed technology, including Interactive Smart Boards, computer‑correctable assessments, the SABIS Integrated Learning System (ILS), the SABIS Digital Platform, and SABIS E‑books with tailored AI guidance. Together, these elements support effective instruction, real‑time feedback, and disciplined study habits, enabling students to consistently outperform global averages in international exams (namely AP, IGCSE, and AS/A Levels) and gain admission to leading universities worldwide.