Dubai: The UAE Embassy in India has issued an advisory against suspicious websites.
Taking to Twitter, the mission said in a disclaimer that all its visitors and clients must visit its official website for any necessary information. “Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs,” the disclaimer added.
In July, a fake website of the UAE Embassy in India being used to extort money from UAE residents stuck in India due to the COVID-19 entry restrictions, was blocked after the scam came to light following complaints from some Indian expatriates stuck in Kerala.
The fraudsters were using the fake website with a ‘.in’ domain [uaeembassy.in] cloning information — excluding the contact details — on the original website of the UAE Embassy in India that uses a ‘.ae’ domain. They were targeting expats seeking special approval to return to the UAE.