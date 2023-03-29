Abu Dhabi: As a token of consideration for its customers, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced early pension disbursements during the second quarter of 2023, in celebration of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.
Pension payments will be disbursed by the GPSSA earlier than their due dates “in order to elevate the overall level of happiness for its customers”, the authority said. The April 2023 pensions will be paid as early as April 18, May 2023 pensions will be paid on May 26, and the June 2023 pensions will be paid on June 23.
Pension rise
Pensions for the current month of March 2023 amount to Dh689,776,900.32, an increase of Dh46,248,072 in comparison to March 2022.