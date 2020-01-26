Dubai: Dusty weather conditions will be seen across the UAE till 6pm today, the National Center of Meteorology has warned. Rain is also expected in nothern and eastern parts of the UAE.
This will result in low visibility, the weather bureau has confirmed. An orange alert was also issued in these areas.
The Roads and Transport authority (RTA) in Dubai has tweeted: "Due to the expected adverse weather conditions, the Intercity #Ferry service between Dubai and Sharjah will be subjected to temporary disruption."