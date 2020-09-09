Dubai Metro
Sheikh Hamdan shares video as Dubai Metro turns 11 Image Credit: Instagram/@faz3
Dubai: As the world’s first and longest driverless Metro system turned 11 on September 9, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council shared a video on his Instagram story riding the train.

In one of the clips, Sheikh Hamdan is seen wearing a face mask and riding the Metro, while the second video shows the train going over its underground tracks in a fast motion video.

Dubai Metro turns 11

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tapped the first Nol card at exactly the ninth second of the ninth minute at 9pm on September 9, 2009, inaugurating the Dubai Metro.

Having served over 1.7 billion commuters in the past 11 years, UAE residents celebrated as it hit the milestone.

Social media users took to their online platforms to send their wishes and share their thoughts.

Tweep @alastairgreener wrote: “#OnThisDay in #TravelHistory in 2009 at exactly 9:09:09pm, the #Dubai Metro, the first urban train network in the Arabian Peninsula, was ceremonially inaugurated.”

Congratulating the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), @mohammednizammm posted: “Congratulations to @DubaiMetro @rta_dubai for successful 11 years. #happy11anniversary”

Reminiscing about the day the Dubai Metro was inaugurated, user @figaar_ tweeted: “On this day, 11 years ago, @DubaiMetro started operations and I embarked on a new journey in my career, moved to Mumbai - 09/09/09 Something good is always to be remembered!”