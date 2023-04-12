Dubai: Dr Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, today announced his contribution of Dh5 million over a period of five years in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, and help vulnerable communities in dozens of countries.
Dr Moopen’s contribution to the initiative is in line with Aster DM Healthcare’s humanitarian efforts to help those in need and supports the UAE’s vision and its grand initiatives to help the underprivileged and undernourished in poor communities.
As a well-known healthcare entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Moopen has always been at the forefront of various charitable initiatives, supporting vulnerable communities, and contributing towards a better world.
“The campaign is a great initiative by Sheikh Mohammed to address the problem of global hunger. We are honoured to be part of this caring mission launched by His Highness for the past years whereby millions of underprivileged people across the world were fed. I believe it is our duty and responsibility to participate in such efforts to give back to those in need as God has bestowed us with tremendous blessings. This reiterates the message that ‘Kindness is a Habit’,” said Dr Moopen.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives, starting in Ramadan 2020 with 10 Million Meals campaign, followed by 100 Million Meals in Ramadan 2021 and 1 Billion Meals in Ramadan 2022.
Donation Channels
The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website, as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.
Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.