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UAE downs 13 ballistic missiles, 27 UAV's on March 18

UAE intercepts 40 aerial threats from Iran in a single day

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
WAM

The UAE air defence systems on 18th March 2026 engaged 13 ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,699 UAVs.

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These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.A total of 158 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe.

The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities

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