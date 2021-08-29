Sharjah Hotels: File image used for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Shurooq

Abu Dhabi: Demand for hotel room reservations in the UAE is accelerating, supported by five key factors that will soon lead to their near full occupancy.

On Monday, the decision to accept tourist visas for people vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID-19 jabs from around the world will take effect.

The decision will enable many international tourists to visit the UAE and enjoy the distinguished tourism experiences and services it offers, especially as it came before the start of the country’s tourist season, which usually begins in October.

The UAE is preparing to host Expo 2020 Dubai in October, which is one of the world’s largest and most influential events, and will ensure the country is a leading international tourist destination for six months. The UAE is expected to receive millions of tourists during this period.

The expo will play a key role in advancing the UAE’s tourism sector, and its effects will be reflected by the prosperity of many major sectors, most notably tourism, aviation and transport.

The country’s health situation

The UAE is a safe haven for many tourists from around the world, given the world’s confidence in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant precautionary measures it adopted. It also leads the world’s countries in vaccine distribution rates and COVID-19 testing.

Prominent stature and confidence

The UAE’s hotel and hospitality sector offers competitive prices that are suitable for all categories of people, enhancing the country’s attractiveness to tourists and its ability to host major global events.

Therefore, hotel reservations have witnessed growing demand, coinciding with the start of Expo 2020 Dubai, as many participating entities are keen to reserve rooms early.