Abu Dhabi: The UAE will resume issuing tourist visas for fully vaccinated people from all countries as of August 30, 2021, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) jointly announced on Saturday.
Tourist visa applicants must be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
This decision includes countries from which entry was previously banned. Tourists will also need to do a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport, with the previous requirements remaining valid for non-vaccinated groups.
In addition, fully vaccinated tourists can also register their vaccination certificates through the ICA platform or Al Hosn App to enjoy the advantages granted to vaccinated people.
This move comes in line with the UAE’s strategy aiming to creating a balance between public health and various vital sectors and will support national efforts being made to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector.
The tourist visa is granted for either 30 days or 90 days, and usually applies for people who are not eligible for visa-on-arrival in the UAE. On March 21, the UAE Cabinet had also approved a five-year multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities.