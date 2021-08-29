1 of 16
Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Image Credit: AFP
Shakiba Dawood, an Afghan artist who lives in France since 2009, kisses her mother Qadira as they reunite for the first time in 12 years, following Shakiba’s family evacuation from Afghanistan, in front of a reception centre in Pantin, near Paris, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has begun hosting Afghan families, especially women and children. The UAE will take all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.
Image Credit: Twitter
A "welcome home" balloon floats beside a boy hugging his mother upon her arrival from Afghanistan as they are reunited at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A little girl skipping on the tarmac after being evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Melsbroek military airport, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
Sayed Sadaat used to be communications minister in the Afghan government before moving to Germany last December in the hope of a better future. Now he is a delivery man in the eastern city of Leipzig.
He said some at home criticised him for taking such a job after having served in the government for two years, leaving office in 2018. But for him now, a job is a job. "I have nothing to feel guilty about," the 49-year-old said, standing in his orange uniform next to his bike.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Afghan refugees ride aboard a bus taking them to a refugee processing centre upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Afghan evacuees arrive at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on following their departure from Kabul via Pakistan.
Image Credit: AFP
Afghan refugee Malalai Hussiny, who arrived on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan, waits at Heathrow Airport, London.
Image Credit: AFP
Meena Asadi, a 28 year-old former Afghan martial arts athlete, practices karate at Refugee Shotokan Karate Club dojo in Cisarua, West Java province, Indonesia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Mariam Sayar, an Afghani evacuee kisses her national flag in Doha, Qatar.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Afghan Abdul Aman Sediqi, a U.S. Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) recipient, plays with his son Elyan, 3, after he and his family speak about their evacuation from Afghanistan during an interview with Reuters in Houston, Texas, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A person holds a baby at Fiumicino Airport, as Afghan evacuees arrive in Italy following their journey from Kabul, in Rome, Italy.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Evacuees from Afghanistan stand at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany.
Image Credit: REUTERS
SIV recipient Abdul Noori poses for a photo in Burlingame, California, U.S., August 19, 2021. Noori, 29, arrived in the United States six years ago with SIV status because of his work as an interpreter for the U.S. military, he said. Last month, his older brother followed. But a third brother, who worked for a U.S. security contractor, had his visa interview scheduled for next week canceled as U.S. Embassy staff evacuated.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment. Sayeed, who has used her international fame to amplify calls for women's rights, wore an all-enveloping veil to escape her homeland as the Taliban took Kabul. "I got lucky to get out of Afghanistan. But what about the rest of the people that are there?" Sayeed, a British citizen, told Reuters. She was dressed in a T-shirt with a U.S. flag on the sleeve that she had been given in Doha. She had left Kabul with only the clothes she was wearing that evening.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS