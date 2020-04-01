Image Credit: File

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, announced on Wednesday the launch of ‘Weqaya,’ a website specifically designed to raise public health awareness on the coronavirus.

According to NCEMA, the website also aims to provide information to the UAE public on preventative health and safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The platform, www.weqaya.ae, is an accessible, easy to use website that is available to all, NCEMA explained in a statement.

It is a reliable source for all COVID-19 developments in the UAE, NCEMA noted, adding that it provides the latest news and official announcements on the pandemic, as well as video content on healthy practices and preventative measures.

Users will also have the opportunity to communicate with medical and health experts by sending in queries via the website.