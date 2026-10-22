UAE cracks down on universities and training centres breaking rules

MoHESR flags non-compliant adverts, issues corrective plans after AI-enabled inspections
Dubai: The UAE is stepping up its scrutiny of universities, technical and vocational institutions and training centres that fall short of the rules.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) is using artificial intelligence (AI), field visits and risk-based oversight to catch problems early and protect students' rights.
The ministry on Thursday said its role has evolved from simply identifying violations to a system built around preventing risk, detecting non-compliance early and monitoring corrective measures.
It says the results recorded in 2025 and 2026 reflect that shift, which aims to raise the quality and competitiveness of the UAE's higher education system.
Digital technologies and AI tools now help the ministry monitor published advertisements, as well as academic and educational practices, so it can act swiftly and accurately.
Since the start of 2026, the ministry has monitored 3,970 digital advertisements. Of these, 88 were found to be in violation, putting overall compliance at about 98 per cent, the ministry revealed.
The proactive system enabled the ministry to limit the spread of non-compliant adverts and address the breaches. Combining digital monitoring, field visits and data analysis also lets it focus on priority areas and higher-risk cases.
According to the ministry's Higher Education Oversight and Quality Department, 228 regulatory visits and inspection campaigns were carried out from the start of the year to the end of the third quarter. They checked whether the institutions and entities under oversight comply with approved requirements and regulations.
The visits led to 32 corrective action plans to address violations, and 84 per cent of entities have since carried out their plans. The ministry said this reflects its focus on tackling the root causes of non-compliance and following up on fixes.
It is also applying graduated measures. Institutions can remedy breaches and rectify their status, while appropriate action is taken in cases that affect educational quality, academic integrity or students' opportunities for training and learning.
Working with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), MoHESR has conducted nearly 90 field visits since the start of the year to verify the quality and compliance of practical training for higher education students. The training of 441 students at 90 institutions and companies was verified.
The ministry issued corrective action plans on practical training to the institutions concerned, which then took the required measures. The aim is to improve students' training experiences, ensure compliance with approved requirements and protect their rights.
The ministry's checks cover institutional licensing, accreditation of academic programmes, and the accuracy and transparency of advertisements and information given to students.
They also look at the quality of the educational process, academic integrity, the accuracy of data and records, and follow-up on corrective measures.
The ministry said these efforts align with Cabinet Resolution No. (143) of 2026 on the Regulation of Violations, Penalties and Administrative Measures Related to the Mandates and Services of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
The regulation covers licensing and accreditation, data accuracy, oversight and evaluation, academic integrity, practical training and academic advertising, with the protection of students' and trainees' rights at the forefront of the ministry's priorities.