20230508 trending afternoon
Image Credit: Gulf News

1. UAE Corporate Tax: Option for UAE residents with Dh1m in business revenue?

These individuals should give serious thought to upgrading license to an SME

2. Dubai-Sharjah traffic seen easing as key road enhanced

Traffic enhancement project set to raise capacity for Dubai-Sharjah commuters

3. What's new on WhatsApp? 5 features you should know

A look at the latest updates and improvements that WhatsApp has implemented

4. Corruption scandal: ‘King of swimming pools’ sentenced to 15 years in jail

Official embezzled large sums of staff salaries, significantly inflating his own salary

5. Kuwait to scrap 2,400 expat teachers’ iqamas

Kuwait’s education authorities have asked the country’s Interior Ministry to revoke the residency permits of around 2,400 foreign teachers

