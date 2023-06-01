Top Trending Stories this morning

1. UAE slashes petrol, diesel prices for June 2023                       

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank next month

2. UAE Corporate Tax comes into effect today: What businesses must know

UAE Ministry of Finance keeps updating key points on what businesses must pay as tax

3. Dubai: New Palm Jebel Ali masterplan approved

Project will add 110 kilometres of coastline to Dubai, featuring over 80 hotels, resorts

4. How a Dubai-based entrepreneur cleared Dh1.3 million debt in 5 years

Victor King restructured loans, closed 14 credit cards, downsized lifestyle

5. From rags to riches: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s inspiring journey

Bollywood actor talks about his career highs, childhood, and his life with Katrina Kaif

