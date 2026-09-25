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UAE condemns TPLF attacks, calls for immediate end to Ethiopia hostilities

Sheikh Shakhboot calls for an immediate halt to fighting and protection of civilians

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The UAE underscored that these developments constitute a threat to Ethiopia’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.
The UAE underscored that these developments constitute a threat to Ethiopia’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the recent attacks by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the armed alliance it has joined against the Ethiopian federal forces, the seizure of airports in the Tigray region, and the military escalation in the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions.

The UAE underscored that these developments constitute a threat to Ethiopia’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.

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Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and its rejection of any attempts to alter the constitutional order in Ethiopia through force or armed action, reiterating its steadfast support for Ethiopia’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, security, and stability.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation of tensions, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians, preventing further violence, adhering to the Pretoria Peace Agreement, and prioritising dialogue and peaceful means to resolve the conflict.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in Ethiopia, emphasising the importance of safeguarding the country’s security and stability and avoiding any escalation that could threaten security in the Horn of Africa.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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