Temperatures across the UAE are gradually decreasing. While the day will mostly see clear weather, some parts of the country will have partly cloudy skies, at times.
The UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in it's daily weather forecast said that the weather will be: "... partly cloudy at times, and some clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.."
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas expected to reach 41-45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
According to NCM's daily forecast, "light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds," fthrough the day will cause blowing dust.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 60-80 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 70 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.