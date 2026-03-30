UAE beekeepers win 29 prestigious awards at PIHA 2026

Ahmed Khalid Othman, Acting Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs at ADAFSA, said, “This achievement reaffirms the significant progress the UAE has made in beekeeping and honey production, supported by the continuous backing of our wise leadership, the dedication of local beekeepers, and the strategic development programmes implemented by ADAFSA. Winning three awards as an authority, alongside the significant number of Gold medals earned by Emirati beekeepers in one of the world’s most prestigious competitions, reflects the quality of our national products and their global competitiveness. It motivates us to continue advancing local bee strains and fostering innovation in this vital sector.”