UAE- based singer Sarah R Jay releases ‘Streets of Gold’

Artist’s new three-track EP reflects on the cost of conflict through cinematic pop
Ras Al Khaimah: UAE-based singer, composer and producer Sarah R Jay has released her new three-track EP Streets of Gold, a moving artistic exploration of the emotional cost of war and the search for transcendence.
The EP features three versions of her latest single “Fighting For The Heaven”: the official vocal version, an extended cinematic instrumental and a dance remix.
Since her debut in 2024, Sarah R Jay has become known for blending music with meaningful social themes. Her earlier releases including Sea of Sorrow, 300 Fallen Heroes, Shadows of the Brave, and Echoes of Humanity have highlighted causes ranging from animal welfare to cultural resilience, sacrifice and the human consequences of modern conflict. Her recent instrumental LP Cyberhuman Pulses further showcased her cinematic, emotionally driven style.
With Streets of Gold, Sarah shifts her focus from the battlefield to the people left behind. “Fighting For The Heaven” centres on families coping with unimaginable loss, expressed through the poignant lyric:
“Trading our youth for streets of gold.”
The metaphor envisions young lives lost in conflict now walking heavenly golden paths — a symbol of hope for those seeking meaning amid devastation.
The EP’s three versions deliver layered emotional experiences:
Official vocal version: A cinematic, voice-led journey through grief and transcendence.
Cinematic instrumental: A sweeping orchestral-electronic fusion echoing a modern requiem.
Dance remix: A reflective yet energetic interpretation that brings the message to younger listeners.
Sarah R Jay — real name Sarah Rocio Provenzani — is an Italian-Venezuelan artist based in the UAE. She holds a vocal diploma from Trinity College London and has trained at Music Zone Studios in Ras Al Khaimah. In just over a year on major platforms, she has entered the Top 50 UAE music artists by social media footprint (Chartmetric), with more than 400,000 followers on Instagram.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox