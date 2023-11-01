Dubai: Joy Alukkas, the entrepreneur behind the global Joyalukkas Group, is set to unveil his autobiography, titled ‘Spreading Joy – How Joyalukkas Became the World’s Favorite Jeweller’. The narrative is set for unveiling on November 5 at 5pm at Sharjah International Book Fair. Indian film star Kajol Devgan, the Global Brand Ambassador of Joyalukkas, will be the Guest of Honor at the event.

Joy Alukkas’ autobiography offers insights into leadership, brand-building, and pursuit of a goal through determination. Published by HarperCollins worldwide, translations in Malayalam and Arabic are also underway. The book is available online through Amazon UAE, India, UK and USA as well as other e-commerce portals.

‘Spreading Joy’ not only captures an entrepreneurial story but also provides insights into an industry that has predominantly been “fragmented and disorganised”.

Speaking about his autobiography, Joy Alukkas said: “The success story of our brand, Joyalukkas, the world’s largest single-owned jewellery retail chain, did not happen overnight. The legacy, initiated by my father, Alukka Joseph Varghese, in 1956, is commemorating 35 years of leaving a strong impression in the UAE this year. Throughout the years, we have continued to receive love, trust, recognition, and applause from our customers and business associates worldwide.”

He added: “As 2023 comes to a close, I am excited to share, for the very first time, the journey of my trials and tribulations and how, with unwavering consistency and perseverance, we have achieved success and growth. My autobiography, ‘Spreading Joy,’ is dedicated to my father. I hope that my story uplifts each one of you reading it and encourages you to develop a never-give-up attitude. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to HarperCollins for publishing and distributing the book worldwide.”

Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE, speaking about the book said: “Joy Alukkas is the perfect embodiment of the tireless entrepreneurial spirit that has shaped the United Arab Emirates. His vision and leadership have built Joyalukkas into a brand that is loved and respected across the world and contributed to the long-standing commercial and cultural ties between the UAE and India. I am certain that his story, through his autobiography, will be applauded globally.”

About Joy Alukkas

Joy Alukkas is the founder and chairman of Joyalukkas Group. Originally from Thrissur in Kerala, he is credited with modernising the Indian jewellery retail business globally. Branching out on his own from a family-run business, he disrupted the traditional model of standalone jewellery stores and created a business empire that is spread across 11 countries around the world.