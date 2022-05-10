Abu Dhabi: An Indian nurse who worked in Abu Dhabi was laid to rest on Tuesday in her hometown of Cheppad in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Sheba Mary Thomas was killed in a road accident on May 1 in Oman.
She and her family - husband Sajimon Raju, 35; daughter Evelyn Maria Saji, 5; and son Edvin Samuel Saji, 2 - were on their way to visit family in Salalah, Oman. Their friends were in the vehicle too. Sheba lost her life after the vehicle overturned about 50km from Haima.
Sheba was 33.
The entire town of Cheppad came to pay their last respects to the departed soul. On Monday, Sajimon had left with his children and his late wife’s body to Cheppad.
Mathews Daniel, Sheba’s paternal uncle who travelled with the family, said the community of Cheppad were coming together to pray for Sheba.
Tributes paid
On Tuesday morning, a live telecast of the prayers and funeral was relayed on YouTube.
A close family friend, Anish Thomas Cherian, 42, who watched the funeral live, said: “It was very sad. We are all praying for the departed soul and the family. We pray that the family finds strength to get on with their lives in this very tragic moment. I know her from my childhood days. Our parents are friends. We are neighbours back in India.”
Another close friend, Jibu Mathew and his wife Merin, said: “My mother and brother attended the funeral. More than 100 people were there. It was sad to see this. We pray that her soul should Rest In Peace.”