Dubai: A Dubai car showroom has been fined for using a social media influencer in a misleading online campaign purportedly offering special car specifications and gifts.
The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy fined the showroom, whose director was summoned to Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Held accountable
Dubai Economy holds the trader responsible for any misleading campaign found on the social media account of the company or conducted through a social media promoter. All business owners are therefore directed to ensure the accuracy of such campaigns’ content and obtain the appropriate permit beforehand.
Dubai Economy also calls on consumers to report misleading campaigns either through the Dubai Consumer app, the consumer rights website, or by calling 600 54 5555.