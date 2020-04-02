A private tutor taking classes for children at the home. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has banned all remedial classes in private places, homes and educational centres until further notice, the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry has excluded classes offered remotely.

“All forms of remedial classes that are offered to male and female students and practise teaching in direct encounter in private places and educational centres designated for this purpose and in homes are restricted in the country.”