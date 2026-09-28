Al Marar renews UAE call for peaceful settlement of three islands dispute
New York: The UAE has called for de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue to address mounting global divisions and conflicts, setting out a wide-ranging foreign policy agenda focused on peaceful dispute resolution, regional stability, economic development and stronger international cooperation.
Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, delivering the UAE’s statement before the United Nations General Assembly, said the region and the world are going through a period of accelerating change, growing challenges and deepening divisions.
Against that backdrop, he explained that the UAE is guided by a clear vision and firm determination to turn challenges into opportunities, translate ambitions into achievements and open new horizons for peace, development and prosperity for its people, the region and the wider world.
Al Marar noted that the UAE’s approach is focused on de-escalation, bridge-building, diplomacy and dialogue, as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful means.
He added that the UAE rejected the unlawful use or threat of force and the resort to coercion, stressing respect for state sovereignty, good-neighbourly relations, international law and the UN Charter.
Those principles, he reaffirmed, had long formed the foundation of the UAE’s domestic and foreign policy.
Al Marar renewed the UAE’s demand for a peaceful settlement of the dispute over Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, citing Iran’s continued and unacceptable occupation of the three UAE islands.
He emphasised that the UAE is committed to seeking a peaceful settlement through direct negotiations or by referring the dispute to the International Court of Justice.
Al Marar also addressed growing threats to freedom of navigation in the region and beyond.
He stressed the UAE’s continued commitment to the principles of freedom of navigation and the right of transit, as well as the need to secure and protect the safe flow of supply chains, trade and energy in accordance with international law, including the law of the sea and principles of state sovereignty.
Such flows, he noted, are a cornerstone of food security, development and prosperity.
The UAE had continued to support every sincere effort to achieve peace, particularly in Yemen, Libya, the Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar and Haiti, Al Marar noted.
He also reiterated the UAE’s support for efforts to reach a sustainable political solution to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara based on Morocco’s autonomy initiative, while reaffirming the country’s position on the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the territory.
On Ukraine, Al Marar called for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
He highlighted the UAE’s role as an international mediator, noting that it had completed 26 mediation operations facilitating exchanges involving nearly 8,000 captives between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, enabling them to return to their countries and families.
The UAE had also supported countries that had undergone positive transitions, including Syria and Lebanon, as they moved towards a secure and stable future.
Turning to Sudan, Al Marar stressed the need to end the humanitarian catastrophe and reach a permanent and unconditional ceasefire that would bring the civil war to an end.
He called for an inclusive and credible civilian-led political process leading to the formation of a civilian government independent of both parties to the conflict and extremist groups.
Neither party to the conflict should have a role in a new civilian government, he stressed, adding that Sudan’s future must be determined by the Sudanese people alone.
Al Marar urged the international community to exert pressure on the leadership of the Port Sudan authority and the Rapid Support Forces, which he described as the parties to the conflict, to engage seriously with international initiatives.
On Gaza, Al Marar noted that the UAE had been among the early supporters of the framework established by the international community to end what he described as the horrific war in the enclave.
He stressed the need for full implementation of US President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza and the roadmap stemming from it.
This should include Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the disarmament of Hamas and progress towards a serious political horizon leading to a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.
Al Marar also called for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state living alongside Israel in peace and security.
He emphasised the importance of unifying Gaza and the West Bank under a capable Palestinian Authority that, following reform, would be able to carry out its responsibilities and hold exclusive authority over weapons.
Al Marar also called for an end to the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank, pointing to settlement practices, rising settler violence and terrorism and the isolation of Palestinian villages.
He also highlighted continuing violations in East Jerusalem and at holy sites, along with attempts to impose new historical and legal realities, which the UAE strongly condemned.
The UAE’s commitment to the Palestinian people had remained steadfast over decades and continued through its role as the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, alongside its humanitarian and development projects in the West Bank.
Al Marar noted that this role stemmed from the enduring values underpinning UAE foreign policy and its commitment to giving, including through effective international partnerships.
He also stressed the principles of international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.
Al Marar highlighted the importance of developing and reforming regional and international multilateral institutions and mechanisms to strengthen their ability to fulfil their responsibilities, particularly the United Nations, including the Security Council.
With the UN preparing for a transition to new leadership, the UAE hoped the next secretary-general would use the office’s good offices to activate prevention and mediation tools before signs of crises emerged, rather than only after conflicts had erupted.
Crises, he stressed, should be addressed at their roots rather than simply managed.
Al Marar noted that the UAE had refused to allow crises around it to undermine the globally recognised achievements it had built over decades, continuing instead to drive progress across all fields.
The country, he added, was not built in the absence of challenges, but despite them.
People across the region aspired to stability and prosperity in an environment defined by cooperation, moderation and tolerance rather than violence, hatred, extremism and terrorism.
Al Marar highlighted the resilience of the UAE model and its ability to deliver tangible results through investment in the foundations of national strength, including strategic independence, industrial capabilities, advanced defence systems and high-level infrastructure and logistics.
The country had also focused on empowering human capital and building an economy based on knowledge and innovation.
Al Marar highlighted opportunities created by Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements concluded between the UAE and 38 countries, alongside other frameworks aimed at diversifying markets and supply chains and expanding opportunities for trade and investment.
The UAE would continue strengthening its role as a global hub connecting markets and capital and opening wider avenues for growth.
He described this as a commitment the country made to its people and to everyone living on its soil, as well as the foundation of its international partnerships, particularly with countries of the Global South and the African continent.
These relationships, he noted, had developed into long-term strategic cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.
The UAE is continuing to expand its investments in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, healthcare and education, Al Marar noted.
The country is also strengthening its position as a trusted and responsible player in the energy sector, combining efforts to meet current needs with investment in future solutions.
He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to translate the historic commitments of the UAE Consensus into long-term collective action.
Al Marar highlighted the UAE’s preparations to host the United Nations Water Conference this year in partnership with Senegal, stressing the importance of concerted efforts and international cooperation to address the challenges of water, climate and food security.
The UAE hoped the conference would serve as an important platform for advancing practical solutions that strengthen water security.
He invited countries to participate and expressed the UAE’s hope of welcoming them in Abu Dhabi.
These efforts are part of the country’s longstanding commitment to turning the challenge of water scarcity into an opportunity for innovation and international cooperation.
This includes the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which brings together innovation, cooperation and investment to develop practical and sustainable solutions to water scarcity for current and future generations.
Al Marar also highlighted the opening in Abu Dhabi, two days earlier, of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.
The conference, he noted, focuses on keeping pace with rapid technological developments to protect societies from the effects of crime, violence and exploitation.
At the same time, the UAE continues to invest in the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and inclusion through partnerships bringing together people of different nationalities and religions.
The country is also building a society in which women participate fully, equally and effectively, while young people are genuine partners in shaping their future.
Concluding the address, Al Marar reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to moderation, the rejection of violence and extremism, and investment in people and in the considerable potential of the region.
The country, he added, would continue extending its hand to partners across the region and around the world “to build, not destroy, and to unite, not divide.”