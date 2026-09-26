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UAE and Bangladesh ties: Abdullah bin Zayed meets Bangladesh Prime Minister in New York

UAE and Bangladesh leaders explore deeper ties on UN General Assembly sidelines

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held separate meetings in New York with a number of foreign ministers and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held separate meetings in New York with a number of foreign ministers and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
WAM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of Bangladesh, as well as ways to enhance and develop cooperation in support of the two countries' mutual interests.

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They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest related to the agenda of the UN General Assembly and discussed the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh and expand areas of cooperation in a manner that advances shared interests and supports development and economic prosperity in both countries.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.

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UAEBangladesh

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